Congress bags 60 municipalities, three corporations in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (IANS) Telangana’s ruling Congress party has bagged at least 62 out of 116 municipalities and three out of seven corporations, as the counting of votes continued on Friday.

Main Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) captured power in 12 municipalities while Forward Block captured one urban local body.

There were no clear winners in 37 municipalities. This triggered camp politics by both Congress and BRS to win over independents and others to get the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons.

Results from four municipalities were awaited.

The Congress party also secured majority in Mancherial, Ramagundam and Nalgonda corporations and was leading in Mahabubnagar.

In Kothagudem corporation, Congress and Communist Party of India (CPI) won 22 seats each.

The BJP was ahead in Nizamabad and Karimnagar corporations, which are considered its strongholds. Nizamabad and Karimnagar are among eight Lok Sabha seats held by the BJP in Telanganathe state.

Out of 2,582 wards in municipalities, results were declared for 2,543 seats by 4.30 p.m.

The Congress party bagged 1,325 wards while BRS secured 707 wards. The BJP was distant third with 260 seats. Others including AIMIM and independents won 251 seats

Out of 414 divisions in seven municipal corporations, results have come so far from 291 divisions. Congress won 154, while the BRS bagged 49 divisions. BJP won 34 while others secured 54 divisions

Over 73 per cent voters had cast their votes in the municipal elections in 116 municipalities and seven corporations on Wednesday. Counting of votes was taken up from 8 a.m. on Friday amid tight security.

A total of 52,17,413 voters were eligible to cast their votes in 2,981 wards in the 123 urban local bodies. According to State Election Commission (SEC), 38,09,406 voters cast their votes.

The voter turnout in municipalities was 75.88 per cent while in municipal corporations 66.05 per cent electorate exercised their franchise.

Notification for elections to Municipal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons and corporation mayors and deputy mayors will be issued on Saturday.

Newly-elected councillors and corporators will take oath on February 16 (Monday) and the same day they will elect Municipal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons and corporation mayors and deputy mayors.

--IANS

ms/rad