Congress accuses Centre of ‘April 1 price shock’; flags rise in tolls, medicines and fuel

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government over a fresh wave of price hikes set to take effect on April 1.

Read More

Addressing a joint press conference at the KPCC headquarters in Bengaluru, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar categorized the new fiscal year as a "day of loot, rob, and fleece" for the hardworking citizens of the country.

Surjewala said, “Come April 1, 2026, the curse of ‘Bele Erike’ (price rise) is unleashed on Kannadigas, as also the people of India, by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. The brazen curse of price rise is now BJP’s Machiavellian tool to ‘swindle’, ‘plunder’ and ‘burglarise’ the pockets of the hardworking people of Karnataka and the nation.”

“Commencing on April 1, the ‘highway robbery and pickpocketing’ of the common man requires answers from not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi but every BJP leader. Since 2019-20, the central government has collected close to Rs 23,000 crore from the people of Karnataka through toll taxes and repeated fare hikes,” he stated.

Giving a break-up of it, he said that Rs 1,882 crore was collected in 2019-20, Rs 1,866 crore in 2020-21, Rs 2,351 crore in 2021-22, Rs 3,517 crore in 2022-23, Rs 4,086 crore in 2023-24, Rs 4,320 crore in 2024-25, and an estimated Rs 4,600 crore in 2025-26, totalling Rs 22,622 crore.

“From April 1, the Centre will increase toll tax by 5 per cent, placing an additional burden of nearly Rs 250 crore on the people of Karnataka. For instance, on the Bengaluru–Mysuru highway alone, about Rs 900 crore has been collected since 2023, which will increase further,” he alleged.

Surjewala also claimed that from April 1, 2026, the Centre and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) would raise ceiling prices of over 900 essential drugs, including life-saving medicines used for diabetes, hypertension and infectious diseases.

“For example, the MRP for critical last-resort antibiotics used in ICUs, such as Meropenem 500 mg and Meropenem 1000 mg, is being hiked. Even coronary stent prices have been revised upwards. As many as 31 drugs used for the treatment of diabetes and hypertension will see similar increases,” he alleged.

He further accused the Centre of “profiteering from people’s misery” and criticised the continued imposition of 12 per cent GST on essential medicines despite demands for exemption.

“Every April 1 has been used to burden the sick and infirm with price hikes. On April 1, 2022, medicine prices were raised by 10.76 per cent. On April 1, 2023, the hike was 12.12 per cent. Now, April 1, 2026, will again see an increase in prices of over 900 essential drug formulations,” he said.

Shivakumar, meanwhile, pointed to rising input costs across sectors.

“All plastic goods have seen a price surge of up to 50 per cent in March 2026 alone. On March 25, Indian Oil Corporation increased the price of polyethylene by Rs 7,000 per tonne, while polypropylene prices rose by Rs 4,000 per tonne. This directly impacts the cost of packaging materials, bottled products, and FMCG goods. PVC prices have also increased by Rs 6,000 per tonne, affecting irrigation and construction,” he said.

“In March 2026, bitumen prices rose by 30–50 per cent, from Rs 45,000 per tonne to Rs 65,000 per tonne, affecting construction activity. Industry forecasts suggest cement prices may rise by Rs 50 to Rs 100 per bag in April,” Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka PCC chief, added.

He also flagged increases in steel prices, stating that hot-rolled steel coils rose from Rs 47,317 to Rs 55,900 per tonne in March 2026, while steel rebar increased from Rs 47,615 to Rs 59,800.

“Prices of key petrochemical by-products used in detergents, dyes, and pharmaceuticals have also risen. Consumer appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators and water coolers are expected to become costlier by 5-15 per cent during March–April 2026,” Shivakumar said.

“Fuel, gas and passenger costs have further burdened the common man. Airfares have already risen by 10–15 per cent, with airlines such as Air India and IndiGo introducing fuel surcharges. Domestic LPG prices have increased twice in a month to Rs 913 per cylinder, while shortages have reportedly pushed actual prices higher. Commercial LPG rates have also gone up sharply,” he added.

“Additionally, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked, and even Speed Post charges have increased by 34 percent, adding to overall inflationary pressure,” Shivakumar alleged.

--IANS

mka/snj/skp