Cong should apologise: Maha leaders amid Chidambaram's 'US pressure' remarks

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram's recent revelations about the decision-making process following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks have ignited sharp political reactions in Maharashtra, as leaders lashed out at the previous UPA-led government for what they termed as "weakness" under international pressure.

During a recent interview, he disclosed that he had favoured a retaliatory strike against Pakistan at the time but was asked to rely on diplomatic channels instead. Chidambaram revealed how international pressure, particularly from the United States, played a major role in shaping India's restrained response to the deadly attacks.

Reacting to the disclosure, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "The truth always comes out. With growing age, P. Chidambaram felt that he needed to say the truth out of guilt or curiosity. He has laid out the truth in front of the nation about how useless the Congress government was."

"This is not us who is claiming these things, it is the Congress leadership itself which has admitted it. Now, what do Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have to say about this? They should bow down in front of the nation and apologise," he added.

Kadam further praised the Modi government for what he termed a "decisive" approach.

"We kill the terrorist in their homes. On the other hand, there was a Congress government which used to hide. Congress should feel ashamed of this," he said.

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi also questioned why India continues to operate under American influence even now.

"Why are we working under American pressure? It happened during the 26/11 attacks and now during Pahalgam terror attack also. The US President does not stop his claims of brokering a ceasefire; why are we taking all this? Where is our foreign policy now?" Azmi asked.

"Ram Manohar Lohia used to say that India should maintain such relations with its neighbouring countries that no matter the US or any other nation, no one will be able to pressure India. What even is the US President doing by putting tariffs on us, halting our war on terrorism? With all this, I think our foreign policy is deteriorating," he added.

In the interview, Chidambaram acknowledged that the idea of retaliation had indeed crossed his mind.

"It did cross my mind that we should do some act of retribution. I did discuss it with the Prime Minister and other people who mattered. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discussed this matter when the attack was going on, I can surmise. And the conclusion was largely influenced by the MEA and the IFS that we should not physically react to the situation, but we should employ diplomatic means," he said.

According to Chidambaram, the decision to exercise restraint was taken under mounting international pressure.

"The conclusion was reached amid pressure from the world that was descending upon Delhi to tell us that don't start a war," he said.

He recalled that then US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had flown to Delhi to meet him and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, urging India to avoid any military retaliation.

