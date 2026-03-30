Cong planning to intensify its attack on MP govt on farmers' issues: Jitu Patwari

Bhopal, March 30 (IANS) The Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh is planning to intensify its attack on the ruling BJP on farmers’ issues, including delay in procurement of wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the Rabi Marketing Year 2026-27.

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For this purpose, state Congress President, Jitu Pawari, held a meeting with Shiv Kumar Sharma, a key figure in national agrarian movements and ex-member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), who is popularly known as ‘kakka ji’ in Bhopal, and held a discussion on various issues on Monday.

Patwari said that, during the meeting, Sharma expressed his concerns on various issues pertaining to the farmers, including delay in procurement of wheat at MSP in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress leader alleged that the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led government could not arrange jute gunny bags for the systematic procurement of farm produce, which delayed the process of starting the procurement of wheat in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, the district administrations and marketing federations ensure the provision of jute gunny bags for the systematic procurement of paddy and other farm produce.

This process involves the utilisation of both new and used bags, centre-wise stock distribution, and oversight by joint teams to prevent black marketing, thereby ensuring that farmers face no difficulties.

He also claimed that due to delay in the procurement process, many farmers, who are in need of money, have started selling their crops at prices that are far below the MSP.

“During the meeting with Shiv Kumar Sharma, we discussed various issues related to farmers. The Congress party will raise all issues to expose the BJP government through the kisan movement across the state in coming days,” Patwari said on Monday.

The Yadav government had earlier stated that wheat procurement at MSP for the Rabi Marketing Year 2026-27 in Madhya Pradesh will begin from April 1 in Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions.

The procurement process in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Shahdol, Chambal and Sagar divisions will start from April 7.

Wheat procurement in the state will now be carried out at a rate of Rs 2,625 per quintal, including an additional bonus of Rs 40 per quintal for farmers.

More than 19,04,651 farmers have registered for wheat procurement at the MSP during the Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27.

Recently, the state government constituted a Cabinet committee to monitor the procurement process. The committee includes Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma, Transport and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Lakhan Patel.

The panel will meet periodically and submit recommendations to the Chief Minister, in line with directions from the Centre and the prevailing situation, to ensure smooth procurement operations.

The committee will remain in effect until June 30 this year.

--IANS

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