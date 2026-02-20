Cong opened borders for Bangladeshis: HM Amit Shah on illegal immigrants

Guwahati, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that they “opened the borders” to facilitate the influx of Bangladeshi nationals into India during their years in power.

Addressing a gathering at Nathanpur area of Assam’s Cachar district, Shah asserted that every illegal Bangladeshi who entered the country under Congress rule would be identified and deported.

“The Congress government allowed unchecked infiltration by opening the borders for Bangladeshis. I want to assure the people of Assam that those who entered the country illegally during Congress rule will be sent back,” Shah said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

He accused the opposition party of compromising national security for vote-bank politics and ignoring the concerns of border states like Assam.

The Home Minister said the BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to protecting India’s borders and safeguarding the cultural and demographic identity of the northeastern states.

He added that strict measures have already been put in place to strengthen border management and curb illegal migration.

During his visit, Shah also inaugurated the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP-2) at Nathanpur in the Cachar district, located along the India-Bangladesh border.

The programme aims to accelerate the development of border villages by providing infrastructure, connectivity, livelihood opportunities and access to essential services, thereby improving the quality of life of residents and discouraging migration from these strategically important areas.

Shah said the Vibrant Villages Programme reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India’s border villages into thriving centres of development.

“Earlier, border villages were neglected, and people were forced to migrate. Under VVP, we are ensuring that facilities available in other parts of the country reach these villages as well,” he said.

The Home Minister noted that the first phase of the programme had yielded positive results by improving road connectivity, healthcare, education and employment opportunities in border areas.

VVP-2, he said, would expand these benefits to a larger number of villages, further strengthening border security.

Reiterating the Centre’s resolve, Shah said Assam and the entire Northeast would continue to receive priority attention from the BJP government, both in terms of development and national security.

