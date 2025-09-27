'Cong-led govt in K'taka more corrupt': Contractors' body in letter to CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) In a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka State Contractor Association (KSCA) has written a letter to the CM alleging that the corruption under the Congress-led government in the state has doubled, in comparison with the previous BJP government.

In the letter signed by its president R. Manjunath and G. M. Ravindra, it stated, when he was the Opposition leader, CM Siddaramaiah, claimed that when his government comes to power, there would be no kickbacks.

The letter further alleged, the projects under Nirmiti Kendras and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KRIDL) have been allotted to followers of MLAs and Ministers. They in turn hand over these projects to contractors and demand kickback.

"It is difficult to ensure quality of work, when the projects are subcontracted to us," the letter underlines. The letter further pointed out, "We would like to bring to your notice that it was our fight against corruption that played some role in your government coming to power."

It can be recalled that the State Contractors' Association, during the tenure of previous BJP led government in Karnataka, made allegations of 40 per cent commission. The KSCA had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi then. The Congress party had made the 40 per cent commission main agenda in its election campaign against the BJP.

Commenting on the pending bills to the tune of Rs 32,000 crore, the letter mentioned: "Each time you (referring CM Siddaramaiah) give us assurances and direct officials to act. Out of our respect for you, we have been patient with the hope that you would solve our problem. But, until now, we have had no benefit from your government."

When it comes to the clearing of bills, the departments are not following seniority. Only 15 to 20 per cent of pending bills are cleared once in three months. The departments of Municipal administration, Urban development and Labour are indulging in corrupt tender practices, the letter alleged.

It further stated that the officers are converting tenders into packages to ensure that the contracts are awarded to their one set of powerful contractors and concerned ministers are turning a blind eye to it.

The development is likely to stir a row in Karnataka, and the Opposition is likely to launch attack on the Congress-led government.

