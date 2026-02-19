Cong is vast ocean, no impact of Bhupen Borah's exit: Assam MLA

Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) Assam Congress MLA Rakibuddin Ahmed on Thursday said the resignation of former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah will have no impact on the party, describing it as a “vast ocean” that remains unaffected by individual exits.

Reacting to Borah’s resignation from the Congress party and his scheduled joining of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22, Ahmed said that such political developments are not new and will not weaken the organisation.

“The Congress is an ocean. Even if one stream flows out, the ocean remains the same. Bhupen Borah’s departure will not affect the party in any way,” he told reporters.

Ahmed exuded confidence that Congress will form the next government in Assam, asserting that the “ocean of Congress” will sweep the state in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He further stated that the party will return to power under the leadership of the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi. “This time, the Congress will form the government in Assam under Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership,” the MLA claimed.

Bhupen Kumar Borah, who served as APCC president during a critical phase for the party, including the previous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, resigned from the Congress earlier this week, triggering intense political speculation.

His exit is seen as a major setback for the opposition party, which has already been grappling with internal challenges and a series of defections in recent years.

Adding further political significance to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Borah’s residence a couple of days ago, fuelling speculation about his imminent switch to the BJP.

The Chief Minister later confirmed that Borah is scheduled to formally join the ruling party on February 22, a move that could strengthen the BJP’s organisational base ahead of the next Assembly polls.

However, Congress leaders have sought to downplay the impact of Borah’s resignation, insisting that the party’s grassroots strength and collective leadership remain intact. Ahmed reiterated that Congress’ ideological foundation and mass support cannot be shaken by individual political choices.

The unfolding developments are being closely watched, as Assam’s political landscape continues to witness rapid realignments in the run-up to the elections.

