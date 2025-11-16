Cong infighting: High command will take decision on party's state chief post, says Satish Jarkiholi

Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) Amid the leadership tussle over the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi stated on Sunday that the high command will decide on the appointment of the new president of the State Pradesh Congress Committee.

Minister Jarkiholi is a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. It may be noted that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is currently the State President of the Congress party.

Responding to questions about his meeting with Congress National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Minister Jarkiholi said, “We met Randeep Singh Surjewala, but there was no discussion on politics.” When asked whether there was any talk about changing the KPCC President, he said that with six crore people in the state, discussions will continue, and such conversations cannot be stopped."

He added that the decision regarding the KPCC President will be taken by the party. The high command will review developments related to leadership changes and take a final call.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Bengaluru, former Congress MP D.K. Suresh, the younger brother of D.K. Shivakumar, said that decisions regarding cabinet reshuffle are left to the discretion of the Chief Minister and the high command. “The CM will take a decision, and that is all there is to it,” he said.

The high command will take a call on leadership change. No one else can pass comments on it, he added.

Speaking about the Congress party’s defeat in Bihar, Suresh stated, “In a democracy, victory and defeat are common. The NDA government in Bihar implemented the guarantee schemes two months ahead of the Assembly election. In this backdrop, the NDA emerged victorious. The people have given their verdict and accepted the guarantees.”

Earlier, stating that he was not aware of any Cabinet expansion or leadership change, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had said the CM would be better placed to talk about it.

"I might travel to Delhi tomorrow (Monday). I have my work. It is natural to meet high command leaders if they are available," he stated.

When asked about whether Dy CM Shivakumar will get the reward for his hard work, Suresh said, "Let's wait and watch. The claims are not only made by Dy CM Shivakumar regarding posts; there are many who make claims in the party. How things unfold, let's wait and see."

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he had said, “I don’t know anything about it. If you need any more info, speak to the Chief Minister.” Asked if the CM has got a green signal for the Cabinet reshuffle during his meeting with the high command, he said, “I am not aware of who he has met. It is a normal practice to give time to the CM when he visits Delhi.”

Asked if he would speak to the high command on Cabinet expansion, he said, “I am not going to speak about anything. If they ask me, I will communicate my perspective. I know what the high command asks and doesn’t ask, and I won’t discuss that with the media. Don’t know about the high command meeting, it may happen on Sunday.”

CM Siddaramaiah, who returned from Delhi on Saturday night after a one-day visit, is again travelling to Delhi on Monday (November 17). He is meeting with Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

CM Siddaramnaiah is also meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening and will discuss the crisis faced by sugarcane growers in the state.

Dy CM Shivakumar is already in Delhi, and the party sources stated that the matter of cabinet reshuffle will be discussed in detail by the party's national leaders. Sources confirmed that CM Siddaramaiah is in favour of a cabinet reshuffle, and Dy CM Shivakumar has expressed his reservation on a complete reshuffle. The party is keen on giving responsibilities regarding the party work to some of the senior cabinet ministers.

