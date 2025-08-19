Cong demands response from CPI(M) top brass over leaked letter alleging financial irregularities

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 19 (IANS) Kerala’s political climate heated up further on Tuesday as Leader of Opposition (LoP) V.D. Satheesan lashed out at the CPI(M) leadership for maintaining “stoic silence” over a leaked letter that contains grave allegations of financial irregularities against senior party leaders, including ministers.

At the heart of the controversy are accusations directed at the son of CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan.

The present controversy was triggered by Chennai-based businessman Muhammad Sharshad, who alleged illegal financial transactions by certain CPI(M) leaders. He claimed that documents attached to his complaint were leaked and later surfaced in a case in New Delhi.

Sharshad has also challenged the CPI(M)-owned daily 'Deshabhimani' for reporting that the letter had been circulated earlier, insisting that only the cover page was known before.

On Tuesday evening Govindan sent a lawyer's notice to Sharshad asking him to apologise within three days against the malicious allegations he has levelled. The notice stated that failure to apologise will lead to legal action against him.

“The letter claims that ministers and top leaders were involved in hawala and reverse hawala transactions. A company was floated in Chennai that acted as a conduit to bring in foreign funds, which were then transferred into the accounts of CPI(M) leaders. While no leader has denied receiving money, the only one to respond has been former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac — who, notably, faces no serious charges in the letter,” Satheesan said.

A key figure in the allegations is Rajesh Krishnan, a London-based former SFI activist. Satheesan pointed out that Krishnan’s role in financial dealings and state projects raises serious questions.

“He even accompanied Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his London visit. Former Fisheries Minister Mercykutty Amma has admitted that Krishnan contributed Rs 5 lakh to a departmental project, but the source and purpose of such payments remain unclear,” he added.

The letter also mentions that Krishnan was expelled from the CPI(M) Madurai Party Congress earlier this year, a fact he has admitted.

He subsequently filed a defamation suit in a Delhi court, where the controversial letter was produced as evidence — giving it legal authenticity.

Satheesan argued that the CPI(M)’s silence only adds credibility to the charges.

“One must remember that Chief Minister Vijayan himself ordered a CBI probe into Oommen Chandy during the solar scam controversy based solely on a letter. Today, he chooses silence,” Satheesan said.

While State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian dismissed the letter as “insignificant,” BJP leader and Union Minister V. Muraleedharan demanded a probe by a national agency, citing the serious nature of hawala and reverse hawala allegations involving top CPI(M) leaders.

--IANS

sg/rad