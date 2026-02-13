Cong central leadership will take decision at appropriate time: G Parameshwara on power tussle in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) Commenting on the statements and counter-statements by leaders of the Congress over the Chief Minister's post, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that they should understand that the party's central leadership has handled many such situations in the past and will take a decision at the appropriate time.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Parameshwara said, "Enough is enough, and this should stop. People are observing us, and their expectations are different. The matter should be left to the high command. They know when to take decisions, and they will do so. This is not new for the Congress party. The party leadership has faced many such situations in the past and taken necessary action."

"In Karnataka as well, such developments have taken place many times earlier. I believe we, as leaders, should restrain ourselves," he added.

Responding to Congress leaders continuing to issue statements on the leadership issue despite a warning from AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Parameshwara said, "Our AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge clearly asked state leaders to zip their mouths on the matter. He could not have used stronger words. It will not look good if our legislators and leaders continue to speak about it despite this warning."

"This should stop because we need to focus on governance, and people’s expectations are different. Issuing public statements that contradict one another is not appropriate. I presume the high command is observing all this, and I will also speak to the high command at an appropriate time," he said.

The statements have assumed significance as the leadership tussle has escalated in Karnataka following the assertion made by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Delhi.

Parameshwara, one of the frontline leaders of the state Congress party who hails from the Dalit community, has stated that if the central leadership gives him an opportunity, he will certainly accept it, adding that he is not a sage to refuse.

It can be recalled that strongly hinting at a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said he had met leaders at 10 Janpath, New Delhi, Sonia Gandhi's residence, and added that "time will give the answer".

Speaking to the media in Delhi after visiting Sonia Gandhi's residence, Shivakumar was asked whether he had met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or Rahul Gandhi, to which he replied, "I have come to 10 Janpath. There is no necessity for me to disclose who I have met and why I met them. I am not ready to carry out politics standing on the street. We have met our national leadership and discussed everything that needed to be discussed. That’s it."

When asked about the arrest of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in the rowdy-sheeter murder case, Parameshwara said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had initiated action against him.

Basavaraj had sought bail from both the High Court and the Supreme Court, but since both courts rejected his pleas, he had no option but to surrender or face arrest.

In this context, he has surrendered. Further action will be taken by the CID in accordance with the law.

"Beyond this, no further details can be shared at this stage," he added.

--IANS

mka/svn