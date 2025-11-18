Cong always comes in defence of its lost child Rahul Gandhi: BJP on Robert Vadra's remarks

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) After Robert Vadra, the businessman and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, questioned the NDA’s big win in Bihar and demanded a repoll, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday said the grand old party repeatedly comes to the defence of its 'lost child', Rahul Gandhi, who, he claimed, has failed in 95 elections consecutively.

He added that the Congress party blames everyone under the sun instead of acknowledging the shortcomings within its own leadership.

Speaking to IANS, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Time and again, the Congress party comes to the defence of its lost child, Rahul Gandhi, who has lost 95 elections consecutively. They blame everybody under the sun instead of looking at the faults within the son. Now, within the Congress, there are two factions: one is the ‘parivarik Congress’, and the other is the ‘party wali Congress'.”

He further added, “The ‘party wali Congress’, which includes leaders like Tariq Ahmad, is saying that they lost due to ‘ticket chori,’ not ‘vote chori’. They claim the defeat happened because Rahul Gandhi was not interested. But the ‘parivarik Congress', people like Robert Vadra and P. Chidambaram are blaming the people, the Election Commission of India, and even the system itself. Robert Vadra has said they have no faith in the election process. Now he is calling for protests. This shows they don’t have faith in democracy.”

Poonawalla further added, “Their only objective is ‘Beta Bachao’. When they lose elections, they blame the ECI; when they win, they praise it. Today, Robert Vadra even blamed the media. The Congress has gone into four Ds: D for Defeat, D for Denial, D for Delusion, and D for Distortion. The Congress should come out of these four Ds and start accepting reality. Unfortunately, the Congress and the RJD are focused on ‘Beta Bachao, Pariwar Bachao’, rather than ‘Party Bachao'.”

On Sunday, Robert Vadra said that the Bihar results were “unfair and unacceptable”. He alleged that the outcome was influenced by the Election Commission.

“People of Bihar are not happy with the results. Whatever happened, happened with the help of the Election Commission. Elections should be held again in Bihar. Rahul ji will meet the youth and fight for democracy,” Vadra had said.

