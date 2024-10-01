"Confident his visit will give new energy to our bilateral relations": PM Modi welcomes Jamaican counterpart Holness

New Delhi: Hailing India-Jamaica ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the relations between the two nations is based on a shared history, and added that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been a long-standing friend of India.

PM Modi expressed confidence in Holness' India visit, underscoring that his visit will give new energy to bilateral relations.

"I welcome Jamaica PM Holness and his delegation...Prime Minister Holness has been a long-standing friend of India. I have had the opportunity to meet him several times and each time I have felt his commitment to strengthen relations with India. I am confident that his visit will give new energy to our bilateral relations as well as our engagement with the entire Caribbean region," PM Modi said, in a joint press statement along with Jamaican counterpart, Andrew Holness on Tuesday.

India has always been a "reliable and committed development partner" in Jamaica's development journey, Prime Minister Modi said.

"The Four Cs characterize our relations, Culture, Cricket, Commonwealth and CARICOM (Caribbean Community). Trade and investment between India and

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/science/technology/x-to-limit-visibility-of-bold-font-posts-says-elon-musk

Jamaica are growing. India has always been a reliable and committed development partner in Jamaica's development journey," PM Modi said.

"Through ITEC and ICCR scholarships, we have contributed to the skills, development and capacity building of the people of Jamaica," he noted.

Visiting Prime Minister of Jamaica met PM Modi at Hyderabad House here in the national capital earlier today.

The Jamaican PM is on an official visit to India from September 30- October 3. This is his first visit to India, and also the first ever bilateral visit of a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Holness have met several times on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

Before his meeting with Prime Minister Modi today, Holness offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

"Honoring 'Father of the Nation'! PM @AndrewHolnessJM of Jamaica offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today," Ministry of External Affairs said, sharing a post on X along with pictures.

The Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness arrived in New Delhi on Monday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first-ever visit to India.

—ANI