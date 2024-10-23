Concerned about safety and security of non-Muslim students: Jamia Milia Alumni Association of Minorities

New Delhi: The Jamia Milia Islamia Alumni Association of Minorities (JMIAAM) has strongly criticised the report of a scuffle between two groups on the campus on Tuesday during a Diwali Celebration.

In the statement released on Wednesday, JMIAAM alleged that the attack created a Hinduphobic atmosphere and further mentioned that such an incident created a sense of worry about the safety and security of the non-Muslim students.

"We, the JMI Alumni Association are deeply concerned about the safety and the security of the non- Muslim students, and their cultural and religious rights within the campus," as per the released statement.

JMIAAM also alleged that, the Police or the university administration had not taken any coercive steps.

On October 22, the commotion occurred around 7:30 -8 pm near gate 7, the police informed. No FIR has been registered so far. The police were deployed outside the campus to ensure peace. The disturbance occurred when a group of students clashed over the nature of the event.

A group of ABVP-affiliated students were setting up diyas and creating rangolis for Diwali when a second group of students, unhappy with the activity, disrupted the decorations, sparking a scuffle.

A video capturing a part of the altercation has gone viral on social media.The video, shared widely on platform X, shows students engaged in a verbal spat, with security personnel trying to diffuse the situation.

In a statement Tuesday, the JMI unit of the Student Federation of India claimed that "ABVP, under the guise of Diwali celebrations, unleashed an attack on students". The JMI unit of the Congress-backed NSUI also blamed the "shameful act of violence by ABVP goons on our campus".

Denying these allegations, ABVP's national media convenor Ashutosh Singh said "ABVP-affiliated students had organized a Diwali program, and it ran peacefully for about an hour or two. However, after that, some students from another group showed up, disrupted the event by damaging some diyas, and started chanting slogans like 'Long live Palestine.' We are not responsible for the violence."

—ANI