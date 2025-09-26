Complete it till October 7, says Siddaramaiah as caste survey begins in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asked district officials to complete the socio-economic and Academic survey, known as the caste census, by October 7, stating unequivocally that the deadline will not be extended.

He issued these firm instructions during a high-level video conference review meeting held in Bengaluru.

Giving special focus to Bengaluru city, where the survey began on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure enumeration starts without delay in the BBMP limits, which contain nearly 50 lakh households.

The Chief Minister said that the initial technical glitches have been resolved and ordered officials to accelerate the pace of work immediately.

"You must achieve a daily progress rate of at least 10 per cent to meet the target," he said, emphasising the goal of covering all 1.43 crore families in the state.

He noted that with only 2.76 lakh families surveyed so far, a significant push is required. A total of 1.43 crore (1,43,81,702) households are to be surveyed across the state, out of which the survey work has been completed for 2,76,016 households so far, he said.

He stressed, "Every single family in the state must be surveyed. We must ensure no household is missed."

Addressing the role of teachers deployed as enumerators, the Chief Minister stated, "Over 1.2 lakh teachers have been assigned this duty, and they must fulfil it responsibly."

A total of 1,20,728 enumerators have been deployed for the survey work. In total, 1,22,085 enumeration blocks have been identified. The enumeration work must be completed by October 7, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

He warned that legal action would be taken against any negligence, while also assuring that "the honorarium payments have already been released to them."

To ensure comprehensive coverage, the Chief Minister outlined multiple approaches.

He said that in hilly areas, survey centres will be established in schools for people's convenience, and the online facility should be promoted.

He also directed enumerators to make return visits to homes found locked during the initial survey.

This is not just a survey by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare. Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats must review the progress of the set targets daily. The Revenue Department, Panchayat Raj Department, and Urban Local Bodies must work in coordination, he concluded.

The caste census survey commenced on Monday across the state. Due to technical reasons, the exercise began later in Bengaluru, starting on Friday.

The Karnataka High Court refused to issue a stay on the caste census on Thursday. The HC has directed the government to ensure that the right to privacy is ensured and people are not forced to provide information.

