Commuters, residents praise speed, comfort of Meerut Metro on first day

Meerut, Feb 23 (IANS) Meerut Metro, on the first day of its operation, saw a wave of excitement across the city, as commuters praised the new service for its speed, comfort, and modern infrastructure. Families and young passengers thronged stations from the morning, eager to experience the city’s first metro ride.

Read More

Long queues were observed at ticket counters, and several passengers were unable to secure tickets due to the overwhelming crowd. Youth, in particular, expressed high enthusiasm, capturing reels, selfies, and group photos, while some recorded the full journey to share on social media.

Commuters highlighted that the metro drastically reduced travel time across the city, offering a convenient alternative to two-wheelers and road transport, which are often delayed by traffic congestion. "Earlier, we used to travel by scooter, which took a lot of time, and we often got stuck in traffic. The train journey is excellent and saves time,” said Rohit, who travelled with his son from Gagol.

Passengers also lauded the cleanliness, comfort, and modern amenities of stations and coaches. Manjit Singh, an elderly resident who visited the station to get a MetroCard, said: “The look of the Metro has even surpassed world-class standards. I didn’t expect this from the government, but they have delivered. I thank the government for this."

Commuters travelling between Begumpur and South Meerut reported smooth rides and improved connectivity, noting that the metro promises to ease pressure on roads and transform daily travel patterns. Many expressed pride over the inauguration of the project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling it a landmark step for the city’s development.

Officials said the strong turnout on day one reflected the city’s pent-up demand for reliable public transport. Residents hope the metro network will expand further in the coming years, supporting Meerut’s growth and offering more routes and upgraded infrastructure.

--IANS

sn/vd