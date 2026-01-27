Committed to safeguard Punjab’s interests in water dispute: CM Mann (Lead)

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state government stood firmly committed to safeguarding the state’s interests in the water dispute, while pursuing a mutually agreed resolution of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue at a meeting with Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini.

Read More

After the meeting, Mann told the media, “We have no water to share with any other state, but as the elder brother of Haryana, we do not want to draw daggers with our neighbouring state and seek early resolution of this long-pending issue.”

“Punjab has no surplus water to share with any other state,” he categorically asserted, “Not even a single drop of Punjab’s rightful water can be allowed to be taken away.”

He said the SYL canal is an emotive issue for the state and added, “The state will face serious law and order problems if it is imposed,” while making it clear that “the land for the SYL canal is not available in Punjab as of today”.

Reiterating Punjab’s approach, the Chief Minister said, “Punjab is the elder brother, and both states are here to find an amicable solution to this controversial issue,” adding both the Supreme Court and the government of India want a mutually accepted solution, and it is a good thing that both states have joined hands to resolve the issue and end confrontation.

Highlighting that Punjab is not depriving anyone of their rightful share, CM Mann said, “Out of 34.34 million acre feet (MAF) of water from the three rivers, Punjab has been allocated only 14.22 MAF, which is 40 per cent, while the remaining 60 per cent has been allocated to Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, even though none of these rivers actually flow through these states.”

Expressing concern over the state’s water crisis, the Chief Minister said, “Due to reduction in surface water availability, excessive pressure is being put on groundwater resources,” adding that 115 out of 153 blocks in Punjab have been declared over-exploited.

He said that Punjab today has “the highest rate of groundwater extraction in the country”. The Chief Minister said, “Punjab ignores its own water requirements and gives about 60 per cent of its water to meet the needs of non-riparian states,” but added that while Punjab shares its river waters, flood-related damages are borne solely by the state, making it imperative that the rights of Punjab are duly safeguarded.

The CM said, “For the first time in recent history, both state governments are holding serious deliberations to solve this matter,” adding, there is no question of winning or losing, but the interests and emotions of Punjab and Punjabis cannot be ignored.”

He said “water is the lifeline of both states,” and proposed that regular meetings between officers of both states through a Joint Working Group are necessary.

Mann expressed hope that frequent meetings of the Joint Working Group will go a long way in finding an amicable solution and ushering in an era of progress and prosperity for both states.”

He was accompanied by Cabinet minister Barinder Goyal, Chief Secretary K.A.P. Sinha, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Ravi Bhagat, Secretary Irrigation Krishan Kumar, among others.

--IANS

vg/dan