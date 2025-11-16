Comments by Kalyan Banerjee inflammatory, irresponsible: Bengal Governor

Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Sunday described the four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Kalyan Banerjee’s allegation that arms and ammunition were being distributed from the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata as “inflammatory, explosive and irresponsible”.

Speaking to the media in the morning, the Governor also quoted William Shakespeare in describing the allegations made by Banerjee as "full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”.

Although he said that he would take action on whatever is necessary in the matter, he did not specify the details of the actions. “I will make up my mind on the matter and will come back to you this evening,” the Governor said.

Before Bose's interaction with the media, a Raj Bhavan insider said the office of the Governor was mulling all possible legal actions, including approaching the Lok Sabha Secretariat for action against Banerjee for his controversial comments.

Speaking to the media persons, the Governor also said the Raj Bhavan has been kept open since Sunday morning from 5 a.m. for Kalyan Banerjee, members of the civil society, and journalists for inspection and verification of any arms and ammunition stocked within the Governor’s House premises.

“Already, some people have come, and some are still coming. They can see everything themselves,” the Governor said.

The office of the Governor also raised the question: since the Kolkata Police were guarding Raj Bhavan, how could arms and ammunition be stored within its premises? The Raj Bhavan has also demanded the immediate commencement of a probe into the matter, since Kalyan Banerjee’s allegations suggest a breach of the Governor's security, who enjoys “Z plus” category security.

The office of the Raj Bhavan has also demanded an unconditional apology from Kalyan Banerjee if his allegations made publicly are untrue.

“The Governor’s security officers advised him to leave the Raj Bhavan for a place of safety till the enquiry into illegal arms and ammunition in Raj Bhavan is completed. The Governor said, “I will be in Raj Bhavan, come what may,” a source said.

On Saturday, while interacting with the media persons, Kalyan Banerjee alleged that the Raj Bhavan was giving shelter to “criminals” of the BJP.

The Trinamool MP also claimed that the Governor should first stop giving shelter to criminals and distribute arms and ammunition to them to kill Trinamool Congress workers. “As long as an incompetent Governor like you remains, as long as a BJP-servant Governor remains, you will never see anything good happening in West Bengal,” Kalyan Banerjee said on Saturday.

--IANS

src/dpb