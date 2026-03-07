CM’s chair possible only with people’s blessings: Siddaramaiah​

Mysuru, March 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that one can become Chief Minister only with the blessings of the people and added that empowering the poor and the disadvantaged in society is his primary mission.​

Congratulating the people of Chamundeshwari and Varuna constituencies, the Chief Minister said it is a common belief that God resides in temples and that worship brings well-being. ​

“I do not oppose the belief that worshipping God brings good. However, I believe and practise that God exists everywhere,” he said.​

Siddaramaiah currently represents the Varuna Assembly constituency and had earlier represented the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.​

Siddaramaiah said he first contested the Taluk Development Board elections in 1978 and received the people's blessings. Later, he received support from the people in the Assembly elections as well.​

“With the blessings of the people of Mysuru taluk’s Chamundeshwari and Varuna constituencies, I have won eight elections so far and have been able to become the Chief Minister of the state. One can become Chief Minister only with the blessings of the people,” he said.​

He said he had come to Pillahalli for the temple event because of the affection shown by the villagers.

“Since 1978 until now, and in the future as well, I believe I will continue to receive the support of the people of this region,” he added.​

The Chief Minister also recalled visiting the Dandimaramma Temple from his childhood and said that people should remember God not only in times of difficulty but in all circumstances.​

“Believing in the idea that ‘there is one God but many names,’ we must understand that God exists everywhere, including within us. Wishing well for everyone is what matters most,” he said, adding that no religion or caste teaches hatred but instead teaches love.​

Siddaramaiah said the objective of the government’s schemes is to reduce social inequalities and establish equality in society.​

“All sections of society, across castes, religions, and communities, should gain economic and social empowerment. The Shakti scheme was introduced to eliminate gender discrimination and empower women. My aim is to strengthen the poor and the disadvantaged in society. Only when benefits reach the last person in society can true social justice be achieved,” he said.​

On Saturday, Siddaramaiah said that he will present two more Budgets during the remaining tenure of the government if the party high command permits him to do so.​

When asked again whether he was confident of presenting two more Budgets, Siddaramaiah said, “People across the state want that. But what decision the high command takes is what matters.”​

When asked whether he was confident about it, Siddaramaiah said, “I have confidence. I will be committed to the decisions of the high command. Breaking records in terms of presenting Budgets is not important. If people give an opportunity, it is possible.”​

Responding to another question on whether he had confidence in the party high command, Siddaramaiah said, “We always have confidence in the high command.”​

--IANS

mka/dan