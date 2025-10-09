CM Yogi slams Akhilesh Yadav for ‘seeing communalism in saints and peace in rioters’

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked Samajwadi Party (SP) and its president Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of distorting the legacy of India’s social justice icons and sympathising with rioters.

Addressing a public gathering in Jalaun, the Chief Minister said he had read a statement by the SP chief earlier in the day and was “shocked” by his remarks.

“The SP chief sees communalism in India’s saints and social justice leaders, and messengers of peace in rioters,” Yogi said.

“But our double-engine government has clearly defined where such people belong -- those who incite riots, threaten daughters and traders, or stand with criminals will face strict action,” Yogi added.

During his visit, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 305 development projects worth over Rs 1,900 crore, and distributed benefits to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

He also extended Diwali greetings to the residents of Jalaun, calling the new projects “a festival of development.”

Yogi said some people had misunderstood the spirit of the festive season and believed they could repeat the lawlessness of the past.

“They thought that, just as during the SP regime, they could trigger riots before festivals and dampen the spirit of Hindus,” he said.

“But they forgot -- this is a double-engine BJP government. We don’t bow before rioters; we make rioters bow down. Before 2017, riots would break out before every festival. Now, festivals are celebrated with security, harmony, and respect.”

CM Yogi also accused the SP of disrespecting social justice icons and Dalit leaders.

“When the SP came to power in 2012, it talked about demolishing monuments named after great figures who worked for social justice and Dalit upliftment,” he said.

“They created anarchy by nurturing mafia districts by district, deprived youth of jobs, and endangered women’s safety. Their leaders even justified such acts, saying, ‘They’re boys, they make mistakes.’”

The CM said the socialist movement, once shaped by thinkers like Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Acharya Narendra Dev, Janeshwar Mishra, and Mohan Singh, had today been “reduced to a gang of thugs, professional mafias, and criminals.”

Highlighting his government’s achievements, Yogi said that over 2 crore youth had found employment through MSMEs, while another 60 lakh had secured job guarantees through major investments.

He reiterated that the government would not tolerate injustice or exploitation.

“If any poor person, farmer, woman, or businessman is harassed, the action taken will be remembered for generations,” he asserted.

Warning the SP against reviving caste-based and communal politics, Yogi said, “The SP created an identity crisis and an atmosphere of anarchy. These people incite caste conflict and divide society. Don’t let their intentions succeed. If we divide, we will be destroyed; if we remain united, we will be safe.”

