CM Yogi invites Japanese firms to invest in UP, pitches medical device park as golden opportunity (Lead) 

Tokyo/Lucknow, Feb 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the first day of his Japan visit, held extensive discussions with CEOs of leading Japanese firms and sought their active participation and involvement in immense investment possibilities that lie in the state in the form of logistics parks, warehousing, multi-modal transport infrastructure, and medical device manufacturing.

Pitching Uttar Pradesh as a strong hub for global supply chains and high-value manufacturing, the Chief Minister described the Medical Device Park being developed in the YEIDA region as a golden opportunity for Japanese companies.

He said that this project provides a highly conducive ecosystem for Japanese companies, as this area is becoming an ideal destination for high-value manufacturing equipped with modern infrastructure, excellent connectivity, policy support, and a single-window clearance system.

"Uttar Pradesh not only provides land and infrastructure to investors but also offers policy stability, a skilled workforce, and a government known for swift decision-making," the UP CM further remarked.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Shigeki Tanabe, Business In-Charge of Konoike Transport Co. Ltd, seeking to explore investment opportunities in logistics parks, warehousing, and multi-modal transport infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

He emphasised that the geographical and industrial landscape of Uttar Pradesh presents exceptional opportunities for investors.

He also met Kazuki Shimizu, Managing Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure Projects Business Unit, Mitsui & Co., along with senior members of his team and discussed investment opportunities in the state.

Earlier, during his arrival in Tokyo, the Chief Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome. He was received by Junichi Ishidera, Vice Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture. India’s Ambassador to Japan, Nagma M. Malik and members of the Indian community were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister also took to X to share his thoughts after landing in Japan's capital, writing, “Abhi Japan ki Rajdhani Tokyo pahucha hoon. Ugate Sooraj ki Navonmeshi Bhoomi ko Prabhu Shree Ram ki pawan dhara ke 'Aditya' ka Namashkar".

During his two-day trip to Japan, CM Yogi is also scheduled to undertake a 100-kilometre ride on a Maglev train. This type of train does not run on traditional tracks; instead, it floats above them, powered by magnetic technology, allowing it to reach speeds of 600 km/h.

