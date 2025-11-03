CM Yogi Adityanath reviews law and order, festival preparedness with officials

Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the law and order situation and the state's preparedness for upcoming festivals through a video conference with senior officials from across districts.

The meeting was attended by senior administrative and police officers, divisional commissioners, district magistrates and senior superintendents of police.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to maintain strict vigilance and ensure the peaceful conduct of all religious and public events in the coming weeks.

Emphasising the importance of coordination among departments, CM Adityanath said that the festival season demands extra alertness from the administration and police at every level. He instructed that all arrangements for crowd management, traffic regulation, and security deployment be completed well in advance.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of law and order in sensitive districts and asked officials to intensify patrolling.

CM Adityanath further directed officials to maintain constant communication with peace committees, religious leaders, and community representatives to strengthen harmony and prevent the spread of rumours or misinformation. He asked the administration to make effective use of public address systems and social media monitoring to counter false narratives.

Highlighting the role of cleanliness and public health during festivals, the Chief Minister instructed urban local bodies and rural panchayats to ensure proper sanitation, lighting, and water supply near event venues. He also reviewed emergency response preparedness and instructed officials to keep disaster management teams and fire services on alert.

CM Adityanath said that strict action should be taken against those indulging in the sale or use of illegal firecrackers and directed officials to implement pollution control norms effectively. He reiterated that law and order and public safety remain top priorities for the government.

The Chief Minister concluded the meeting by urging district officials to work in close coordination with each other and ensure that the spirit of festivals is celebrated with peace, safety, and discipline across the state.

