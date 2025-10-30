CM Vijayan’s record is of broken promises, deception and indifference: Congress

Kochi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Pinarayi Vijayan administration’s record was one of “broken promises, deception, and indifference” toward the people of Kerala, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MLA Sunny Joseph on Thursday, accusing the Left government of burdening citizens with excessive taxes while rolling out hollow announcements ahead of the local body elections.

Joseph dismissed Vijayan’s latest welfare declarations as a “political gimmick” aimed at misleading voters.

“If the Chief Minister is truly sincere, he should begin by implementing the promises made in his 2021 election manifesto. For four and a half years, the government made no effort to fulfil them. Now, on the eve of elections, it seeks to fool the people again,” he said.

Joseph noted that the government had failed to deliver on two key pledges — raising the social welfare pension to Rs 2,500 and setting a rubber support price of Rs 250 per kg.

“Even when the then Kottayam MP Thomas Chazhikadan raised the issue during the Nava Kerala Sadas, the Chief Minister chose to turn away,” he said, demanding that both promises be implemented with retrospective effect.

He also criticised the government’s “selective generosity,” saying that while it had approved substantial pay hikes for PSC members and government pleaders, it ignored the demands of ASHA workers and delayed arrears owed to state employees.

“The government has steadily increased land tax, building tax, permit fees, electricity and water charges, and even bus fares. It imposed an additional cess on fuel, worsening the burden on ordinary people,” Joseph said.

“These measures, coupled with flawed fiscal policies, have led to soaring prices of essential commodities,” Joseph alleged that the government’s economic and administrative failures had deepened public distress.

He said that despite repeated opposition protests inside and outside the Assembly, the administration had refused to address people’s concerns.

