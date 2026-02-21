CM Stalin to visit Madurai today to inaugurate development projects

Chennai, Feb 21( IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will visit Madurai on Saturday, continuing his government's outreach across the state to inaugurate development projects and launch welfare initiatives.

According to the itinerary, the CM will arrive at Madurai Airport and proceed to the ELCOT Technology Park, where he is expected to participate in an official event.

Following this, he will inaugurate a capacity-building facility established by Pinnacle Industries.

Later, the Chief Minister is scheduled to reach Thamukkam Maidanam, a central venue in the city, where he will preside over the opening of a key section of a major highway project.

He will also participate in a virtual unveiling of the statue of the Marudhu Pandiyar brothers, noted freedom fighters from the region.

In the early afternoon, Stalin will visit the Meenakshi Government Women’s Arts College, where he will inaugurate the newly upgraded computer laboratory, strengthening education resources for students.

Shortly after, he will travel to Vandiyur, with plans to inaugurate several development works, including modern amenities at the Anguran Science Centre and the new office building for the local panchayat.

Additionally, he will officially launch a rural drinking-water supply project that will benefit 867 households in surrounding villages.

The Chief Minister's itinerary also includes a rest stop at the Madurai Guest House around 1.20 p.m., followed later by participation in a ruling party event for DMK grassroots workers in the evening.

Stalin will conclude the day's official activities with a visit to the Gandhi Memorial Museum’s Gandhi Mandapam for a programme organized by the People’s Justice Forum.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., he is scheduled to depart from Madurai Airport, returning to Chennai by a special flight and concluding the one-day engagement. This visit underscores the state government’s continued focus on promoting infrastructure development, educational enhancement, and rural welfare projects across Tamil Nadu.

