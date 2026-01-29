CM Stalin to lay foundation stone of knowledge city today in Tiruvallur

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will on Thursday (January 29) lay the foundation stone for the Tamil Nadu Knowledge City in Tiruvallur district, formally launching a flagship initiative aimed at positioning the state as a global hub for higher education, research and innovation.

The Knowledge City has been conceptualised as an integrated ecosystem that will bring together universities, advanced research laboratories and research-oriented industries within a single campus.

The project is designed to encourage collaboration between academia and industry, promote innovation-driven research and attract leading global institutions to Tamil Nadu. The project is being implemented by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation), which is the nodal agency.

According to TIDCO Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri, development of the Knowledge City will be carried out in a phased manner, beginning with large-scale academic and support infrastructure.

In the first phase, TIDCO plans to develop classrooms, student housing facilities, stadiums, sports infrastructure and commercial spaces across 870 acres of land in Tiruvallur district, located close to Chennai. These facilities are intended to create a self-sustaining academic township that supports teaching, research, student life and allied activities.

A major highlight of the project will be the Knowledge Tower, a one-lakh-square-feet anchor facility within the campus. The tower will house plug-and-play infrastructure designed specifically to enable foreign universities to commence academic operations with minimal lead time.

“We already have bookings for almost all the facilities planned in the initial phase,” Nanduri said, indicating strong early interest from international institutions.

In a parallel development, the state government is set to sign Memoranda of Understanding with eight international universities that have expressed interest in setting up campuses or academic centres in Tamil Nadu. These universities, from the United States, Europe and Australia, are expected to become part of the Knowledge City ecosystem.

The MoUs will be signed in the backdrop of the two-day India Global Education Summit 2026, which began on Wednesday. The summit is jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu government and the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU), UK, and brings together global academic leaders, policymakers and education-sector stakeholders.

Officials said the Knowledge City would strengthen Tamil Nadu’s global education profile, attract international talent and investment, and create a vibrant environment that integrates education, research and innovation-led industry.

