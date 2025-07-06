CM Stalin to launch first camp of ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ on July 15 for doorstep delivery of govt services

Chennai, July 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to launch the first camp of the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ (Stalin with You) initiative on July 15 at Chidambaram Municipality in Cuddalore district.

This ambitious public outreach programme aims to directly address citizens’ grievances and deliver essential government services at their doorstep through a series of special camps across the state.

According to an official release, the government plans to organise a total of 10,000 special camps between July 15 and November 2025, covering both rural and urban areas in all districts. Of these, 6,232 camps will be held in rural areas and 3,768 in urban centres, with each location tailored to meet the specific needs of its population.

At the urban camps, 43 different services from 13 departments will be made available, while the rural camps will offer 46 services from 15 departments. In addition, medical services will be provided at every camp to ensure the well-being of attendees.

To ensure maximum public participation and awareness, nearly one lakh trained volunteers will begin door-to-door visits starting July 7. These volunteers will inform households about the date and location of the nearest camp and provide detailed information on the services being offered, eligibility criteria, and the documents required. They will also distribute information booklets and application forms to assist residents in preparing for the camps.

A key highlight of the initiative is the inclusion of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. Women who are eligible but have been left out of this financial assistance programme will have the opportunity to submit their applications directly at the campsites.

Notably, new applications for this scheme will be issued exclusively through these camps. The government has assured that all applications received will be processed and resolved within 45 days.

Officials said the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ initiative is aimed at making governance more accessible and transparent, bridging the gap between the government and the people by bringing services to their very doorsteps.

The campaign underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive development and efficient delivery of welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

