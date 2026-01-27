CM Stalin to inaugurate global women‘s summit in Chennai today

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate a two-day Global Women’s Summit in Chennai on Tuesday, as the Tamil Nadu government brings together policymakers, international organisations, industry leaders and civil society representatives to deliberate on women’s employment, safety and workplace inclusion.

According to an official press release issued by the state government, the summit is being organised under the Tamil Nadu Women Employment and Safety Scheme, implemented by the Special Programme Implementation Department.

The event is scheduled to take place on January 27 and 28 at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre in Chennai.

The Global Women’s Summit is part of Tamil Nadu’s sustained efforts to strengthen institutional frameworks that support women across all sectors of the economy. The initiative aims to help women enter the workforce, retain employment, and return to work after career breaks by creating enabling ecosystems within public and private institutions.

More than 500 delegates are expected to participate in the summit, including representatives from government departments, international agencies, industry, education, corporate social responsibility initiatives and non-governmental organisations.

Key participants include Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior officials from the World Bank, representatives of UN Women, and the India leadership of the United Nations Development Programme. International delegates, including senior political representatives from Mauritius, will also attend the event.

The two-day summit will feature 11 thematic sessions addressing a wide range of issues related to women’s workforce participation.

Topics will include skill development, workplace safety, leadership pathways, policy innovation, gender-responsive governance, and the role of public-private partnerships in expanding formal employment opportunities for women.

More than 70 speakers from India and abroad will address the sessions, sharing best practices, research findings and policy experiences aimed at improving women’s access to dignified and secure employment. Interactive discussions and panel sessions are expected to focus on practical strategies that can be replicated across sectors.

The concluding session of the summit will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. During the valedictory programme, the Tamil Nadu government is likely to announce the launch of a statewide campaign to support women’s skill development and enhance access to formal employment opportunities.

Officials said the Global Women’s Summit reflects Tamil Nadu’s broader commitment to gender equity, economic inclusion and inclusive growth, while reinforcing the state’s position as a leader in women-centric policy initiatives.

