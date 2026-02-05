CM Stalin to chair key TN Cabinet meeting as DMK govt prepares interim budget, major policy decisions

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Amid growing political activity and preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to chair an important Cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat in Chennai at 12 noon on Thursday.

Read More

The meeting is expected to play a decisive role in outlining the government’s policy priorities as the ruling DMK completes five years in office.

With the government preparing to present its interim budget in the Legislative Assembly, the Cabinet is likely to deliberate on key schemes, welfare initiatives and financial allocations that will shape the budget proposals.

Senior ministers and top officials are expected to review ongoing development programmes and approve fresh announcements aimed at strengthening infrastructure, social welfare delivery and economic growth across the State.

Several people-centric measures are anticipated to receive approval during the meeting, reflecting the DMK government’s focus on consolidating its governance record ahead of the elections.

Welfare schemes targeting women, youth, farmers and small entrepreneurs are likely to be discussed.

New steps to expand employment opportunities, enhance public services and improve access to benefits may also feature prominently.

Apart from budget-related discussions, industrial development is expected to be high on the agenda. Multiple companies that have applied to set up new businesses and manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu are awaiting government clearance.

The Cabinet may grant approvals to these proposals, reinforcing the State’s reputation as a preferred investment destination.

Officials believe such moves could generate substantial employment and stimulate regional economic activity.

Political observers note that the timing of the meeting is significant. With elections approaching, every major decision carries both administrative and political weight.

As a result, today’s Cabinet meeting is being closely watched by political parties, industry leaders and the public. Its outcomes are expected not only to guide the interim budget but also to define the government’s priorities in the closing phase of its current term, making it a crucial moment in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

—IANS

aal/rad