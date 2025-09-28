CM Stalin thanks Rahul Gandhi for concern over TN stampede, promises full support to victims

Chennai, Sep 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, expressed gratitude to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for reaching out to him over the phone after the devastating stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally in Karur.

The Chief Minister said that Rahul Gandhi had conveyed heartfelt concern and enquired in detail about the measures being taken to save the lives of those under treatment.

"Thank you, my dear brother Thiru. @RahulGandhi, for reaching out to me over phone, conveying your heartfelt concern over the tragic incident in Karur, and sincerely enquiring about the measures taken to save the precious lives of those under treatment," Stalin posted on X, underlining the solidarity extended across political spectrum after the tragedy.

The stampede struck on Saturday night at Velluchamipuram in Karur district when thousands had thronged a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign rally addressed by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

According to officials, overcrowding and sudden chaos when the actor-politician was leaving the venue triggered the crush.

At least 40 people, including women and children, lost their lives, and dozens were injured.

Chief Minister Stalin, who rushed to Karur in the early hours of Sunday, visited the Government Medical College Hospital to meet the injured victims and their families.

He announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of each deceased victims and assured that the retired judge-led Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry would bring out the full circumstances behind the tragedy.

Opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who also visited the hospital, blamed the state police for lapses in crowd control and demanded accountability.

Palaniswami said that adequate safety measures should have been enforced given the scale of Vijay's rallies.

Meanwhile, the TVK Chief expressed profound grief, calling the deaths "an irreparable loss" and announced Rs 20 lakh compensation to the families of those killed and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured.

Vijay urged his supporters to remain calm and assured assistance to victims' families.

The state government and police have faced intense scrutiny over security planning even as political leaders across parties called for fair investigation and urgent crowd safety reforms.

