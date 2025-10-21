CM Stalin reviews situation as heavy rain lashes TN; areas inundated

Chennai: With the northeast monsoon intensifying and widespread rainfall affecting several districts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday conducted a high-level review meeting via video conference with District Collectors of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur to assess ongoing relief efforts and overall monsoon preparedness.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to step up precautionary and rescue operations in vulnerable and low-lying regions.

He instructed district administrations to evacuate residents in coastal and flood-prone areas to safe shelters and ensure an uninterrupted supply of essentials such as food, clean drinking water, and medical care at relief camps.

Officials briefed Stalin that an average rainfall of 56.61 mm had been recorded across the reviewed districts. They reported that all necessary equipment -- including JCBs, motor pumps, boats, power saws, and transport vehicles -- had been kept on standby to respond swiftly to any emergencies arising from the heavy downpour.

Power infrastructure, covering 51,639 electric poles, 1,849 transformers, and 1,187 conductors, was said to be fully secured and ready for rapid restoration in case of disruption.

Stalin also reviewed the paddy procurement process in the delta districts, stressing the importance of uninterrupted collection and transport operations despite adverse weather.

He instructed officials to protect harvested paddy from moisture damage and to accelerate its movement from procurement centres to warehouses.

The Chief Minister noted that the state government had recommended that the Centre relax the permissible moisture content in paddy from 17 per cent to 22 per cent to ease the burden on farmers affected by the monsoon, urging authorities to pursue swift central approval.

Reiterating that “no effort should be spared” in protecting lives and livelihoods, Stalin emphasised that close coordination among departments is essential to mitigate the monsoon’s impact effectively.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials from the Revenue, Disaster Management, Electricity, and Public Works departments were present during the meeting.

