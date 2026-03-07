CM Stalin meets RN Ravi in Chennai after his appointment as West Bengal Governor

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin met R. N. Ravi on Saturday in Chennai and congratulated him following his appointment as the new Governor of West Bengal.

The meeting, held at the Governor's official residence in Guindy, marked a formal and courteous interaction between the two leaders despite their past political differences.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister visited the Raj Bhavan in Guindy to extend his greetings to Ravi after the Union government announced his transfer to West Bengal.

During the meeting, Stalin honoured the Governor with a ceremonial shawl and presented him with a statue of the classical Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar as a gesture of goodwill and respect.

The meeting assumes significance in the context of the strained relationship that had existed between the Tamil Nadu government led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Governor Ravi during his tenure in the state.

Over the past few years, the two sides had been engaged in several disagreements on administrative and legislative matters.

One of the major flashpoints was the delay in granting assent to several bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The state government had accused the Governor of withholding approval for key legislation and raised concerns about what it described as interference in the functioning of the elected government.

The dispute eventually escalated to the legal arena, with the Tamil Nadu government approaching the Supreme Court seeking directions regarding the Governor’s role in clearing bills passed by the Assembly.

Despite these differences, Saturday's meeting was viewed as a diplomatic gesture marking the end of Ravi's tenure in Tamil Nadu before he assumes his new responsibilities in West Bengal.

The development follows the resignation of C. V. Ananda Bose on March 5, which created the vacancy for the gubernatorial post in the eastern state.

Subsequently, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Ravi as the new Governor of West Bengal.

In a related announcement, the President also stated that R. V. Arlekar would hold additional charge as the Governor of Tamil Nadu until further arrangements are made.

Political observers say the brief meeting between Stalin and Ravi symbolises a moment of courtesy and transition, bringing to a close a chapter marked by frequent constitutional debates between the Raj Bhavan and the state government.

--IANS

aal/svn