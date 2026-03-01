CM Stalin marks 73rd birthday with pledge to defend Tamil, Dravidian ideals

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin marked his 73rd birthday on Sunday with a strong political message, reaffirming his commitment to safeguarding the Tamil language, the state's rights, and the ideological foundations of the Dravidian movement.

In a social media post, Stalin described the occasion as a moment of rededication rather than celebration.

He asserted that his life's mission remains the protection of 'Tamil and Tamil Nadu', calling upon the people to unite and defeat what he termed as "conspiracies" through intellectual strength and collective resolve.

"We must all unite and defeat the conspiracies that surround us through our intellectual strength. For this, I will dedicate myself even more fully," he wrote, underlining his continued political resolve.

Reflecting on his long public life, Stalin said he had known "nothing other than hard work" from his youth to his present role as Chief Minister.

He credited the "Dravidian Model" of governance for transforming Tamil Nadu into a leading state, claiming its welfare schemes and development initiatives had reached the hearts and homes of crores of people.

According to Stalin, Tamil Nadu now stands as a model for other states, ensuring that Tamils live with "heads held high".

Stressing ideological steadfastness, he declared, "Our feet must not deviate from the path; our heads must not bow to anyone for any reason."

Calling upon party cadres and supporters to move forward with a "warrior spirit", Stalin invoked the legacy of Dravidian stalwarts - Thanthai Periyar, Perarignar Anna, and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi - and urged unity in preserving their vision.

He also signalled a continued assertive stance on state autonomy, remarking that "a Tamil Nadu that struggles is the Tamil Nadu that advances."

Meanwhile, V. Ranganathan, president of the Trained Priests Students Association of Tamil Nadu, extended birthday greetings to the Chief Minister and praised the government’s efforts to promote "equal spirituality".

He said nearly 200 students from backward and Scheduled Caste communities are currently undergoing priest training under state initiatives, including women aspirants.

However, the association urged the government to ensure the appointment of trained priests and Othuvars in major Agamic temples such as those in Madurai, Srirangam, and Thiruvannamalai, to further advance social equality within temple administration.

