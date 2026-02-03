CM Stalin leads DMK tributes as thousands gather at Marina to mark Annadurai’s 57th death anniv

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin led the DMK in paying homage to party founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on his 57th death anniversary, as a huge crowd thronged the Anna Memorial at Marina Beach on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, senior party leaders, MLAs and a large number of cadres, Stalin offered floral tributes at the Anna Memorial, recalling the enduring legacy of Annadurai, widely revered as the architect of Dravidian politics and social reform in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister later paid floral tributes at the memorial of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Anna Square, honouring the DMK stalwart who carried forward Annadurai’s ideological vision.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin and other ministers participated in a silent rally that passed through Wallajah Salai and Kamarajar Salai before culminating at the memorial. Party workers lined the route in large numbers, holding portraits of Annadurai and raising slogans reflecting his commitment to social justice, rationalism and Tamil identity.

The observance witnessed a steady flow of DMK cadres and supporters from various parts of the city and neighbouring districts.

In view of the large turnout and the Chief Minister’s visit, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police enforced temporary traffic restrictions in and around Marina.

Traffic was halted on Kamarajar Salai from the Kannagi statue to Wallajah Road to facilitate the movement of the Chief Minister and Ministers during the tribute ceremony. Vehicles coming from Santhome and proceeding towards War Memorial were diverted via Bharathi Salai, Victoria Hostel Road and Sivananda Salai.

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said the arrangements were put in place only for a short duration. “The traffic curbs were enforced for a short time to ensure smooth conduct of the programme. Normal traffic resumed immediately after the tributes were completed,” the official said.

Despite the heavy gathering, the event concluded peacefully with minimal disruption to the public. DMK leaders later reiterated that Annadurai’s ideals continue to guide the party’s political and social agenda, reaffirming their commitment to the principles he championed.

