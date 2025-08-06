CM Stalin announces Rs 1 crore solatium to family of cop killed in AIADMK MLA's estate

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Shanmughavel, who was hacked to death while on duty in Tiruppur district.

The shocking incident occurred at a private estate belonging to AIADMK MLA Mahendran in Madathukulam.

Shanmughavel, who hailed from Thalavai Pattinam near Dharapuram, was serving at the Kudimangalam Police Station near Udumalpet.

According to police sources, the officer had gone to the estate on Tuesday night to intervene in a reported altercation between a father-son duo, Moorthy and Manikandan, who were working as labourers on the MLA's property.

The two men, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, turned violent during the inquiry and attacked the officer with sickles.

Shanmughavel sustained multiple grievous injuries and died on the spot. After the attack, the accused fled the scene.

Locals who heard the commotion alerted the police. A team rushed to the spot, recovered the officer's body, and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Tamil Nadu Police Department has formed five special teams to track down and arrest the accused, who remain absconding.

A massive manhunt is currently underway, with police combing nearby villages and potential hideouts. Both suspects reportedly have a history of unruly behaviour and are believed to be habitual offenders.

The murder of an on-duty police officer has triggered widespread shock and condemnation across the state, particularly as the incident occurred on the premises of a sitting legislator.

Senior police officials have visited the crime scene and ordered a thorough investigation.

Chief Minister Stalin, expressing deep sorrow over the incident, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

"This is an irreparable loss. The state stands with the family of the brave officer who died in the line of duty," CM Stalin said in a statement, announcing the Rs 1 crore ex gratia.

The state government and the Police Department have assured that the culprits will be brought to justice swiftly.

