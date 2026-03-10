CM Sarma inaugurates Assam's longest flyover

Guwahati, March 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, inaugurated the state's longest flyover, the Maharaj Prithu Flyover, connecting New Guwahati with Dighalipukhuri in the heart of the city.

The newly opened flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in Guwahati and improve connectivity across key parts of the city.

The project is considered a major infrastructure milestone for the state capital Guwahati.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister said that certain stretches of the flyover will be temporarily converted into a walking zone for three days to allow citizens to experience the infrastructure.

Two sections -- from Chandmari to Guwahati Club -- will remain designated as walking zones during this period.

Authorities have also planned to connect the Ulubari and Guwahati Club flyovers to ensure smoother vehicular movement across the busy central areas of the city.

Officials clarified that there will be no restriction on the movement of heavy vehicles on the Maharaj Prithu Flyover, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow even after the inauguration.

During the programme, Chief Minister Sarma also announced that land pattas will be granted to nearly 12,000 families residing in the hilly areas of Guwahati.

The move is aimed at providing land rights and legal security to residents who have been living in these areas for several years.

Chief Minister Sarma said the initiative reflects the state government's commitment to improving urban infrastructure while also addressing the long-pending demands of residents regarding land ownership.

The Maharaj Prithu Flyover is expected to reduce travel time across key junctions in Guwahati and strengthen connectivity between eastern and central parts of the city.

Officials say the project will play a crucial role in decongesting major traffic corridors and boosting overall urban mobility in Assam's largest city.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several Ministers, senior officials and local residents, who gathered to witness the opening of the landmark infrastructure project.

--IANS

tdr/khz