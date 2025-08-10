CM Revanth Reddy visits some flood-hit areas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday made a surprise visit to a few flood-affected areas in Hyderabad and reviewed the measures taken by various departments to solve the problem of waterlogging.

The Chief Minister, along with top officials, visited Balkampet, Buddha Nagar, Gangubai Basti and Maitrivanam areas.

He directed officials to take measures to ensure the immediate draining of rainwater to prevent flooding. He made certain suggestions to the officials regarding the precautions to be taken and the action plan to be followed.

The Chief Minister interacted with the residents and enquired about their problems and concerns.

His surprise visit came amid mounting criticism by the opposition parties for not visiting the flood-affected areas following heavy rains during the last few days.

The Chief Minister also undertook the visit in view of the forecast of more heavy rains in the coming days.

He enquired from Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asser Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner A.V. Ranganath and other officials about the measures being taken to address the problem of flooding in these areas.

While inspecting the drain system at Buddha Nagar, the Chief Minister made certain suggestions to officials. He observed that the drainage line is at a height compared to the colony roads, leading to inundation.

The Chief Minister asked officials to streamline the drainage system immediately so that rainwater flows out without stagnation.

While interacting with people in Buddha Nagar, the Chief Minister spotted a young boy. He placed his arm around him as they walked together, discussing the flood situation and its impact on the neighbourhood. Jaswanth, a Class 7 student, told him that floodwater entered their home, damaging his schoolbooks. The Chief Minister assured him that the government would find a permanent solution to flooding.

Locals in Gangubai Basti complained that some people filled a pond to use it as a parking place.

The Chief Minister asked officials to lay a special trunk line to find a permanent solution to flooding. He wanted them to immediately prepare a plan for the same.

Meanwhile, Minister for Roads and Buildings Ponnam Prabhakar, who is also the in-charge minister for Hyderabad, said that the issue of flooding in Hyderabad during the rainy season is not new.

He said the city was witnessing spells of heavy rainfall. He urged the citizens not to come out on the roads immediately after the rains stop, as this was resulting in traffic congestion.

He also advised citizens to use public transport. Talking to media persons, he said people should also cooperate with the government.

The minister said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, all the departments were working to find a permanent solution to the problem of flooding.

--IANS

ms/vd