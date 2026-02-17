CM Revanth Reddy for top priority to cleanliness in Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to give top priority to cleanliness in the municipal corporations of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri.​

​The Chief Minister announced he would conduct surprise field inspections and made it clear he would not tolerate garbage piling up anywhere in the city.​

At a review meeting of Municipal Administration and Urban Development at the state Secretariat, the Chief Minister instructed the Commissioners of the three corporations to make daily field visits starting at 6 a.m.

​According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Minister directed officials to install smart poles at major junctions and other key locations in the city. These smart poles can be used for electric cables, CCTV cameras, and advertisement boards.​

The Chief Minister also asked officials to study the feasibility of setting up multi-level parking facilities, including on private land in some areas. He directed them to examine the possibility of multi-level parking along Necklace Road.​

The Chief Minister reviewed the policy to increase advertising revenue and suggested measures to enhance income.​

Expressing concern over lower-than-expected revenue despite the city's many advertisement boards, the Chief Minister instructed officials to compare Hyderabad’s advertisement revenue with that of Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.​

He directed strict action against advertisers, causing a loss to government revenue.​The Chief Minister also suggested allocating 10 per cent of advertisement boards for publicity of government welfare schemes.

Officials made a PowerPoint presentation on generating revenue through PPP and other models.

He instructed that a Unicode system be implemented for streetlight maintenance in all cities and towns in the state, including the three major municipal corporations.​

He also directed officials to collect comprehensive data on parks in these corporations and focus on their development.​

The Chief Minister directed officials to organise a one-day training programme soon for newly elected Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons, and Deputy Chairpersons in the state.​

The programme will focus on urban development strategies and governance responsibilities. The CM said he would personally attend the session and interact with the newly elected representatives.​

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, CM Secretary Manik Raj, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner (GHMC) Karnan, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Gummalla Srijana, and Malkajgiri Municipal Commissioner Vinay Krishna Reddy.

​--IANS

ms/dan