CM Rekha Gupta vows mega infra push on eve of presenting her 2nd Delhi Budget

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reiterated her government’s commitment to the vision of a ‘Developed Delhi, Green Delhi,’ stating that Budget 2026-27 would be a significant step towards fulfilling the aspirations of nearly 30 million residents of the capital.

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Chief Minister Gupta said the government’s second budget, scheduled to be presented on Tuesday, would accelerate Delhi’s development.

She noted that it would not only strengthen infrastructure but also improve the overall quality of life for residents.

“The budget aims to move Delhi towards becoming a city where citizens have access to better healthcare, quality education, robust infrastructure, and a clean and green environment,” she said.

She added that priority would be given to improving facilities for students, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, ensuring cleanliness, controlling pollution, and promoting a greener ecosystem.

Emphasising that ‘Developed Delhi, Green Delhi’ is not merely a slogan but a clear vision of the government, the Chief Minister said the goal is to create a positive, safe, and prosperous environment where people can live with comfort and dignity.

She added that while the government worked over the past year to change the city’s direction, the upcoming budget would focus on taking concrete steps to improve its overall condition.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Delhi, the Chief Minister said the government continues to function with their trust and support.

She reaffirmed that the administration remains committed to serving citizens round the clock and will continue working every day to make Delhi a better place.

Earlier, the Delhi Assembly’s budget session began with the traditional ‘kheer ceremony,’ marking the formal start of proceedings.

She said the ‘kheer ceremony’ is not just a customary start to the budget process, but also a symbol of prosperity, good fortune, and a commitment to public welfare, values that will be reflected in the forthcoming budget.

The ceremony saw participation from a wide cross-section of society, including farmers, school students, teachers, doctors, members of the transgender community, women drivers, and media personnel.

On the occasion, farmers honoured the Chief Minister by presenting her with a traditional turban. Several prominent leaders were also present, including Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravindra Indraj Singh, and Kapil Mishra, along with MLAs and other dignitaries.

--IANS

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