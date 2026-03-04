CM Omar interacts with civil society; offers prayers for victims of Iran strikes

Srinagar, March 4 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday interacted with members of civil society at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar and offered 'Fatiha' (prayers for the dead) for the Iranian Supreme Leader and others killed in the recent developments in Iran.

Read More

The Office of the Chief Minister said in a statement: "The Chief Minister today interacted with religious leaders and members of civil society in Srinagar in light of recent developments in West Asia. The participants expressed concern over the situation and conveyed their condolences over the loss of lives in Iran.

"The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir while respecting people’s sentiments and ensuring that expressions of grief and mourning remain peaceful and responsible."

This is the first interaction of CM Omar Abdullah with civil society members in Kashmir since the US-Israel attacks on Iran began.

Prominent members of civil society, including religious leaders, social activists, and representatives connected with business and trade, participated in the Chief Minister’s interaction.

CM Omar Abdullah has already condemned the attack on Iran and emphasised that the right to determine a change of regime rests solely with the Iranian people and not with outside powers.

He has been in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the safe return of Kashmiri students studying in Iran.

It must be mentioned that before the conflict began, Omar Abdullah had appealed to parents to take the Ministry of External Affairs advisory seriously and call back their children before Iranian airspace was shut down.

Meanwhile, strict restrictions continued for the third day across the Valley to maintain law and order. All schools, colleges, and universities have been closed up to March 7.

Internet speed has been lowered to prevent miscreants from uploading provocative content on social media.

Police have also registered FIRs against some persons, including MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, for allegedly uploading objectionable content.

--IANS

sq/pgh