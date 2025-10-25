CM Nitish showcases achievements of his govt, seeks support for NDA at Dumraon rally

Patna, Oct 25 (IANS) With the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 just days away, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar intensified his campaign on Saturday, addressing a massive public meeting at the Raj High School ground in Dumraon in Buxar district.

Highlighting his government's achievements over the past two decades, Nitish Kumar urged voters to ensure a sweeping victory for NDA-backed candidates in all four assembly constituencies of the district.

The Chief Minister reminded the gathering of the chaotic and lawless situation that existed in Bihar before 2005, contrasting it with what he described as an era of development, stability, and good governance under his leadership.

"Before 2005, Bihar was known for mismanagement and anarchy. We have changed that image of the state completely. Our focus has been on education, healthcare, and empowerment of women," Nitish Kumar said.

Listing key achievements, he said his government had established polytechnic and engineering colleges, improved school and health infrastructure, and built an extensive network of roads that reduced travel time from Dumraon to Patna from six hours to barely one and a half hours.

He further claimed that 40 lakh youths had been provided employment opportunities, while 1.21 crore women received financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for self-employment.

“We have given 35 per cent reservation for women in the government jobs in Bihar, increased honorarium of physical teachers, cooks, Anganwadi workers and assistants and others. We have also increased the social security pension for widows, the elderly and disabled people. Our goal for the next five years is to create jobs for one crore young people,” he announced, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Nitish Kumar also asserted that his government has firmly established the rule of law in Bihar.

“Today, there is peace and order in the state. We will continue to work for the welfare and prosperity of every section of society,” he concluded.

--IANS

ajk/pgh