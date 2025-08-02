CM Nitish lays foundation stone for 2 major road, bridge projects in Patna

Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) In a significant boost to Patna's urban infrastructure, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday laid the foundation stone for road and bridge construction projects over the Rajiv Nagar and Anandpuri drains.

These projects aim to address long-standing issues of traffic congestion and waterlogging in the city's key residential areas.

A video released by the government on the occasion showcased how the new roads built over the drains will allow vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour, signalling a revolutionary shift in Patna's traffic management.

Speaking at the event, CM Nitish said: "This initiative is a major step towards solving Patna's traffic woes and making urban mobility safer and more efficient. These smart and modern roads will significantly ease daily travel for citizens and also provide safe routes for pedestrians."

In addition to the foundation stone ceremony, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Kurji Nala Nirman Yojana, a Rs 181 crore project, and launched a Rs 91 crore scheme for the reconstruction of Anandpuri Nala. These schemes are expected to improve drainage systems, prevent chronic waterlogging, and ease traffic flow in dense residential zones.

The event was attended by both Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen, other cabinet ministers, and senior administrative officials, all of whom emphasised the importance of the timely completion of these infrastructure projects.

CM Kumar reaffirmed the government's commitment to development, particularly in an election year.

"We are ensuring that development work does not slow down. Our aim is to transform Patna into a modern metropolis with robust infrastructure and improved quality of life," he said.

Notably, Rajiv Nagar and Anandpuri have long suffered from frequent waterlogging and traffic bottlenecks.

With the completion of these drainage and road projects, a substantial improvement in daily life and urban transport is anticipated.

