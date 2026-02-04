CM Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar visits Vrindavan, simplicity wins hearts

Patna, Feb 4 (IANS) Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, visited the holy town of Vrindavan with his family on Wednesday for darshan and prayers.

The visit drew public attention not for any political significance, but for Nishant Kumar’s striking simplicity and low-profile conduct. He was seen travelling through the narrow lanes of Vrindavan in an e-rickshaw, without any elaborate entourage or visible security presence.

Locals were visibly surprised to see the Chief Minister’s son moving about quietly and casually, blending seamlessly into the spiritual ambience of the town.

Several photographs and videos from the visit surfaced on social media, showing Nishant Kumar walking through the streets, visiting temples, spending time near water bodies, and travelling like an ordinary pilgrim.

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad, speaking to IANS, said, “He should have visited Vrindavan earlier. I have already visited Vrindavan, Barsana and other places there. Nishant has started now. If he had visited earlier, there would have been more glow on his face.”

His understated presence conveyed a strong message of humility and simplicity, earning appreciation from many.

Known for staying away from the public glare, Nishant Kumar is rarely seen at political or social events. Though his name is occasionally discussed in Bihar’s political circles, he has consistently maintained that he has no interest in active politics and prefers a quiet personal life.

Born on July 20, 1975, Nishant Kumar will turn 50 in 2026. He is the only son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his late wife Manju Sinha, a school teacher who passed away in 2007.

He completed his early education at St. Karen’s School in Patna and later studied at Manav Bharti India International School, Mussoorie. He went on to pursue software engineering from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, Ranchi.

Over the years, Nishant Kumar has largely devoted himself to personal and spiritual pursuits, consciously avoiding political engagement. However, his occasional public appearances in recent years have sparked renewed political speculation in Bihar.

His Vrindavan visit, marked by humility and simplicity, once again underscored his preference for a grounded, low-key lifestyle, leaving a quiet yet lasting impression on those who witnessed it.

