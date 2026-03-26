CM Nitish Kumar rolls out slew of projects in Nalanda, Patna during Samriddhi Yatra

Patna, March 26 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar continued his 'Samriddhi Yatra' on Thursday with visits to Nalanda and Patna, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a large number of development projects.

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During his visit to Nalanda, the Chief Minister highlighted the district’s progress under his leadership and unveiled a series of new initiatives.

He inaugurated 110 projects worth Rs 316 crore and laid the foundation stones for 106 projects valued at Rs 494 crore, marking a significant push for infrastructure and welfare development.

He also inspected stalls set up by various government departments and interacted with beneficiaries, including women associated with the Jeevika livelihood programme.

During the interaction, he distributed cheques under different welfare schemes.

Later, addressing a large gathering at the 'Jansamvad' programme held at Bihar Sharif's Deepnagar Stadium, Nitish Kumar reiterated his government’s commitment to the continued development of the region.

He also drew comparisons with the situation in Bihar before 2005, highlighting the achievements made under the NDA government since then.

After completing his visit to Nalanda, Nitish Kumar continued his ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ in Patna, where he remotely inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a large number of development projects from Gyan Bhawan at Gandhi Maidan.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated 761 projects and laid the foundation stones for 612 others, dedicating them to the people of the state.

He also inspected stalls set up by various departments, interacted with beneficiaries, took feedback on ongoing schemes, and distributed cheques under welfare initiatives.

Marking the birth anniversary of Emperor Ashoka, he paid floral tributes to the emperor’s statue, recalling his ideals of good governance, valour and universal brotherhood.

Later, addressing a large gathering at the 'Jansamvad' programme held at Bapu Sabhagar, Nitish Kumar reiterated his commitment to the holistic development of Bihar.

He highlighted the progress achieved under the NDA government and called upon people to work collectively towards the vision of a “Developed Bihar”.

Several prominent leaders were present at the event, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, former Union Minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, and other ministers and legislators from across the state, reflecting the political significance of the event.

--IANS

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