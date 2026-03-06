CM Nayab Saini invites Singaporean companies to invest in Haryana

Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) The President of the Singapore India Business Forum, Prasoon Mukherjee, on Friday called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here and held discussions on industrial investment, trade cooperation and opportunities available for Singaporean companies in the state.

The Chief Minister invited the Singapore India Business Forum and investors from Singapore to explore investment opportunities in Haryana. He said that the Haryana government is continuously making efforts to promote industries in the state and provide a conducive environment for investors.

The government is encouraging investments through transparent policies, simplified procedures, and improved infrastructure, an official statement quoting CM Saini said.

He further stated that the state government is committed to extending full support to investors. Investors coming to Haryana will not face any difficulties, and their interests will be fully protected. The Chief Minister said that the expansion of industries in the state will create new employment opportunities and further accelerate Haryana’s economic growth.

At the meeting, discussions were also held on a proposal to establish a business centre of the Singapore India Business Forum in Gurugram. The Chief Minister said that setting up a business centre in Gurugram would provide Singaporean companies with a strong platform to establish offices and invest in Haryana, which would further strengthen trade relations between the two sides.

On this occasion, Mukherjee invited CM Saini to visit Singapore. He said that investors associated with the Singapore India Business Forum, in collaboration with the Singapore government, are highly enthusiastic about exploring investment opportunities in Haryana, and there are wide prospects for cooperation in various sectors in the future.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary (Industries and Commerce Department) Amit Agrawal, along with other senior officers.

