CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 200 crore to 1.7 lakh farmers under Bhavantar scheme

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh), Jan 29 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 200 crore under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (Price Deficiency Payment Scheme) into the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh soybean-producing farmers during a ‘Kisan Sammelan’ in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

This marked the fourth instalment after the scheme aimed to compensate farmers selling Soybean crops below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) was reintroduced by CM Mohan Yadav, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh in October 2025.

The Chief Minister credited the amount into the bank accounts of the farmers who sold their Soybeans crop between December 20, 2025 and the conclusion of the scheme.

The government has sent a total of Rs 1,692 crore to more than 8 lakh farmers, including Rs 200 crore on Thursday, according to an official statement from the Madhya Pradesh government.

Notably, the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, first introduced in 2017 under the stewardship of then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was conceived as a pioneering intervention to buffer farmers against market volatility.

Chief Minister Yadav’s government revived the scheme with renewed vigour and digital safeguards in October last year. Under the scheme, farmers were allowed to sell soybean crops in the notified markets between October 2025 and January 15, 2026.

During the event on Thursday, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 69.50 crore in Mandsaur district, which includes a four-lane flyover located on the Mandsaur–Neemuch. He also inaugurated a bridge construction project on Malhargarh Railway Station Road at a cost of Rs 2.06 crore.

The event – ‘Kisan Sammelan’ marks the Madhya Pradesh government's vision for the growth of the agriculture sector. CM Mohan Yadav’s government has declared 2026 as ‘Agriculture Year’.

--IANS

pd/uk