CM Mohan Yadav to meet industrialists on March 21 to attract investment for MP

Bhopal, March 19 (IANS) In a bid to seek investment and industrial establishment in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in a business event to be held at ITC Rajputana at Jaipur in Rajasthan on March 21, government officials said on Thursday.

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The Chief Minister will interact with the industrialists and he will highlight investment opportunities, new industrial policies and robust infrastructures in the state, according to an official statement from the state government.

The Jaipur session will witness participation from industrialists and representatives of industry bodies across key sectors, including agriculture, food processing, dairy, textiles and garments, automobiles, electric vehicles, renewable energy, mining and minerals and tourism.

The session will feature direct interaction with Chief Minister Yadav and one-on-one meetings with selected investors, focusing on sector-specific opportunities, project-level collaboration, and time-bound investment implementation.

"The primary objective of the event is to provide industrialists and investors from Jaipur and nearby regions of Rajasthan with firsthand and factual information about the industrial opportunities, advanced infrastructure, progressive policies and attractive incentive schemes available in Madhya Pradesh, thereby encouraging them to invest in the state," the state government said.

It added that the year 2026 has been designated as the 'Year of Agriculture', with a renewed focus on integrating agriculture, agri-business, food processing and the rural economy with industrial development, ensuring balanced and inclusive growth.

Earlier, on February 26, Chief Minister Yadav invited investments in the country's first PM MITRA Park in Dhar district during a successful interactive session on the textile sector held in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

"Continuing that momentum, the Jaipur event marks the second major engagement to showcase Madhya Pradesh's industrial strength and investment potential. The implementation of 18 new industrial policies in a short span, along with the introduction of two 'Jan Vishwas Acts' to simplify, enhance transparency and make processes industry-friendly, reflects the state's reform-driven and investment-oriented approach," it added.

The state government aims to showcase Madhya Pradesh's industrial potential, attract domestic and global investors, encourage the establishment of industries, and create new opportunities for employment, skill development and regional prosperity.

During the session, a detailed presentation will also be made by the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, highlighting the state's industrial readiness, infrastructure expansion, expressway and industrial corridor connectivity, and logistics efficiency.

--IANS

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