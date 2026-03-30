CM Mohan Yadav to attend ‘MP-UP Cooperation Conference’ in Varanasi tomorrow

Bhopal, March 30 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the ‘Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh Cooperation Conference’ in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

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The conference, aimed at strengthening partnerships in trade, investment, and skills between the two neighbouring states, will also witness the signing of agreements between the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh governments across several sectors, including trade, industrial investment, skill development, handicrafts promotion, and tourism.

The conference will include the exchange of innovations and best practices from Uttar Pradesh to enhance inter-state cooperation in promoting local economies and regional industries.

The crucial event will place special emphasis on linking One District-One Product (ODOP) initiatives, GI-tagged products, traditional crafts, and agri-food products with branding, marketing, and export opportunities.

Ministers, senior officials, and policymakers from both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will participate, focusing on the implementation and future direction of the ODOP initiative.

The ODOP initiative identifies unique products from each district, linking them with production, processing, value addition, branding, packaging, and market access.

It is designed as a comprehensive value-chain model, providing sustainable economic opportunities to artisans, farmers, and micro-entrepreneurs rather than solely preserving traditional products.

“The event is expected to generate new market opportunities for ODOP products, accelerate exports, and offer a wider platform for artisans and entrepreneurs. Cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two states will strengthen the ODOP as a robust national economic model,” the Madhya Pradesh government said in a statement on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh will present this model of economic empowerment for local producers and artisans at the conference. The state’s ODOP efforts have received national recognition, including the Silver Award at the ODOP Awards 2024.

During the event, artisans from Madhya Pradesh’s renowned Chanderi and Maheshwar silk clusters will collaborate with Banarasi silk weavers to advance joint branding, market expansion, and the ‘Ganga–Narmada Craft Corridor’ concept.

Chief Minister Yadav will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to study crowd flow design, infrastructure layout, and pilgrim management systems.

“This visit will serve as more than just a routine inspection. It will provide a valuable opportunity to understand successful models of modern urban planning and pilgrimage site management,” it said.

Drawing upon experience, a practical approach will be formulated for the development of religious sites, expansion of amenities, and systemic improvements within Madhya Pradesh, the government added.

--IANS

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