CM Mohan Yadav pushes MSME drive, targets major industrial expansion in Bhopal and Indore

Bhopal, Dec 8 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed the MSME department of Madhya Pradesh to promote the developed industrial areas of the Indore and Bhopal metropolitan regions, so that maximum industrial units are established.

He instructed that a grand programme for the foundation laying, industrial plot allotment and inauguration of units amounting to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore should be organised in Gwalior by the end of this month.

CM Yadav issued these directives while reviewing the work of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department for the last two years underway in Khajuraho.

Chief Minister Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh has achieved up to 31 per cent growth in the MSME and start-up sectors over the past two years. He stated that the MSME units have been provided with an incentive amount of Rs 2,780 crore.

Several lakh crore worth of investment has come to the state during this period, and foundation laying and inauguration of new industrial units have taken place.

"It is the responsibility of the MSME department to facilitate on-site inspections of these achievements for public representatives from both the ruling and opposition parties, as well as the media," CM Yadav stated.

During the review meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the expansion of the MSME and start-up ecosystem, the development of industrial infrastructure, and future action plans.

"Investments of Rs 39,600 crore have been received in the manufacturing sector. Over the past two years, the department has undertaken significant initiatives in policy reforms," the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said in a statement.

During the meeting, it was shared that the government has allotted a total of 1,240 plots to industrialists. Of them, the construction of 13 industrial areas has been completed, and approval has been given to 14 new industrial areas.

