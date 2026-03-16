CM Mohan Yadav calls on PM Modi, briefs welfare schemes, investment in MP

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday to discuss a roadmap for accelerating infrastructure, investment, and social welfare in the state.

Read More

During the interaction, Yadav briefed the Prime Minister on several ongoing and proposed projects aimed at boosting economic growth and improving infrastructure across the state.

“I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today and sought his guidance. On this occasion, I apprised the Prime Minister of the various programmes and activities being undertaken in the state under the ‘Farmer Welfare Year’ initiative, as well as the overall progress of the state,” Yadav said.

He said that the state government is working actively for the four priority groups identified by the Prime Minister: farmers, women, the poor, and the youth.

Yadav provided a comprehensive briefing on the ‘Farmer Welfare Year’ initiative, a flagship program of his administration.

“We are observing the ‘Farmer Welfare Year’ with great enthusiasm and effectiveness. We are doing excellent work by integrating the efforts of around 16 departments, including animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture, and agriculture. I am delighted that the Prime Minister has bestowed his blessings on our efforts to move forward, and I am confident that the results of these endeavours will be positive in the future,” the CM said.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of close coordination between the central and state governments for the effective implementation of flagship schemes and development initiatives.

Both leaders emphasised the need to ensure that welfare programmes reach citizens efficiently, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

The meeting is seen as part of the Madhya Pradesh government’s efforts to align its development agenda with national priorities while speeding up projects that contribute to economic growth and social welfare.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Centre for its continued support for development projects and policy initiatives in the state.

“Prime Minister Modi has bestowed his blessings on our efforts to move forward, and the results of these endeavours will be seen,” Yadav said while interacting with the media at the Parliament complex.

The CM also met Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, at Parliament and shared a photograph of the meeting on his social media accounts.

--IANS

pd/snj/skp