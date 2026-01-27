CM Mann to visit Gujarat tomorrow; focus on highlighting AAP’s welfare model in Punjab

Ahmedabad, Jan 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to visit Gujarat on January 28. He will arrive in Ahmedabad, pay obeisance at a gurdwara and later address the media on the welfare schemes implemented by the party in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday.

Announcing the visit, AAP Gujarat state organisation General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya said CM Mann would utilise the occasion to present details of welfare schemes and development work undertaken by the Punjab government.

“It gives us great pleasure to inform that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who has taken Punjab out of the phase of ‘Udta Punjab’ and placed it on the path of development and prosperity, will be visiting Gujarat tomorrow,” Sorathiya said in a video message.

He said the chief minister would speak about people-centric initiatives implemented in Punjab and discuss their outcomes, with a focus on governance measures adopted by the AAP government.

According to Sorathiya, CM Mann is expected to highlight various welfare schemes, including the universal healthcare programme introduced in Punjab, which has recently drawn attention in several states.

Sorathiya added that the visit reflects the party’s intention to communicate its governance model to a wider audience.

“The AAP is fully committed to bringing positive change in Gujarat as well, on the lines of Punjab, and we are determined to provide better governance to the people of Gujarat,” he said.

Party sources said Mann’s schedule in Gujarat currently includes the gurdwara visit and a media interaction in Ahmedabad, with no public rallies announced as part of the programme.

The visit comes amid AAP’s continued efforts to strengthen its organisational presence in the state and prepare for the upcoming local body elections. Mann’s Gujarat tour follows earlier visits by him along with AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

In recent months, the two leaders have jointly visited the state to attend public programmes, interact with party workers and address gatherings, including events focussed on farmers’ issues, as part of the party’s broader outreach efforts.

