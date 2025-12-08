CM Mamata seeks stronger policing in B'desh-bordering Cooch Behar

Kolkata, Dec 8 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, indirectly issued a note of caution to the Border Security Force (BSF), without naming the latter, to refrain from being hyperactive beyond the jurisdiction of the forces in the districts like Cooch Behar having an international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

She also directed the police department to be more proactive in the bordering districts in the state.

"Cooch Behar is a Bangladesh-bordering district. The police administration will have to be more careful about maintaining the law & order situation there. No unnecessary interference from anyone in the matter will be tolerated,: the Chief Minister said while addressing an administrative review meeting at Cooch Behar town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she also directed the Cooch Behar district police to be careful about people from the Koch-Rajbanshi community being slapped with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) notice by tribunals from Assam.

"The Assam Government has no authority to slap such notices on citizens of West Bengal. The Cooch Behar district police should be alert so that when police forces from other states come here and arrest our citizens from here. Ensure that the police forces coming from the other states to arrest any criminal inform the state police in advance. We will not surely allow shelters to criminals. But at the same time, we will not allow common and innocent people to be treated as criminals,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Mamata Banerjee also said that deliberate anti-state propaganda is being carried out in relation to the registration of Waqf properties in the state in the national portal.

"It was not us but the BJP-ruled Union Government which had promulgated the new Waqf Act. We have passed a motion in the assembly against it. We have also moved the Supreme Court against that Act. The case is on," the Chief Minister said.

